Following a high-profile set at Romania’s Untold Festival, DJ Bliss will touch down in Cyprus to perform at the Official WIBA Mediterranean x Blings Afterparty at Summer Breeze Club on Monday night.

Taking place at one of Limassol’s premier beachside venues, the invite-only event will mark a standout moment in the island’s summer nightlife calendar. Hosted by Blings and the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA), the event will see DJ Bliss take to the decks alongside Mr Levier for an exclusive night of cutting-edge club sounds and high-energy performance.

Known for his signature fusion of Afro and Tribal House with Arabic, Latin, Indian and African sonics, DJ Bliss brings a bold cross-cultural flavour to the global dance stage. Having previously shared stages with the likes of Drake and Beyoncé, and currently riding the momentum from the release of his latest track, Arabic Papi ft. Omar Souleyman, he continues to cement his presence across the Electronic Music community, whether from behind the decks or in the work he brings from inside the studio.

The appearance follows his set at Untold Festival, Romania, on August 8, where he joined a stellar lineup featuring Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Post Malone, Tiësto, FISHER, Anyma and Don Diablo.

A slot that underscores his rising profile on the global DJ circuit, DJ Bliss continues to make waves across the scene, garnering attention for his infectious live energy and ability to command crowds with high-impact, groove-driven sets. These latest performances build on his momentum, as he promises to bring his fresh, forward-facing sound to the dancefloor – elevating the energy with his vibrant signature style.

With this exclusive appearance in Cyprus, DJ Bliss offers fans and guests a rare chance to catch him in an intimate yet high-energy setting, as he delivers the sound of Dubai to the Mediterranean – a mix of heritage, club culture, and future-led groove.

DJ Bliss in Cyprus

Invite-only party by Official WIBA Mediterranean x Blings Afterparty. August 11. Breeze Club, Limassol. 10pm