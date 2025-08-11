A long-awaited Environmental Centre for the salt lake area of Larnaca has taken a decisive step forward with the launch of an international architectural competition, the municipality announced this week.

The project is designed to protect and showcase the fragile Natura 2000 site while providing facilities for public enjoyment and environmental education.

Planned for the neglected site of the former St Charalambos shelter (the old leper hospital) in Ayios Nikolaos, the scheme envisages a purpose-built Environmental Information Centre of approximately 695m², together with landscaping works and vehicle parking. The overall development area covers some 41,227m².

The proposal places a strong emphasis on soft, sympathetic interventions.

Organisers expect entrants to include measures such as an organised park, marked footpaths, bird-watching hides and a viewing platform, carefully managed circulation routes, appropriate lighting and landscape restoration.

The stated aim is to combine public access and recreation with high-quality environmental education and the protection of key habitats.

Because the salt lakes lie within areas designated for special protection, the municipality said a thorough environmental impact appraisal has already been carried out.

The project may be co-funded by the European Union under the THALEIA 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy Programme. Interested parties can submit tenders until December 15. The total value of the scheme is estimated to exceed €2,600,000 plus VAT.

The municipality said the centre will fill a longstanding gap in local provision and is expected to enhance protection.