Tuesday will see temperatures climb to up to 43 degrees Celsius inland, with skies remaining clear and winds blowing light to moderate at south to northwest at 3 to 4 Beaufort and strong in the western parts of the island at 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperatures will rise up to 36 degrees in the north, southern and eastern coastal areas and climb up to 34 degrees in the western coastal and mountainous areas.

During the night, temperatures will drop to around 25 degrees inland and around 24 degrees in coastal and mountainous areas. The sky will remain clear and moderate winds are expected to blow mainly northwesterly and locally to northeasterly at 3 Beaufort.

Temperatures are expected to slightly rise on Wednesday and remain high until Friday, when a drop in temperature is expected both inland and in the mountainous regions of the island.