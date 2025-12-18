Police are investigating arson after a fire broke out on Thursday in a cellar in Yermasogia, Limassol.

According to the report, the police were notified at 3.40am on Thursday that the shop, selling alcohol and tobacco, was on fire.

The fire, which was put out by the fire brigade, damaged the shop window and the outside Christmas decorations.

The smoke and heat damaged the interior and a small part of the stock.

The police are investigating arson, as the perpetrator or perpetrators appear to have doused the entrance in flammable liquid.

This was the second time the same businessman had been targeted. On November 27, luxury cars he owned were torched.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and investigations are ongoing.