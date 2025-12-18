Passengers arriving at Cyprus’ airports over the holidays will have additional airport shuttle routes to get home in time.

Kapnos Airport Shuttle announced it would be extending its schedule to facilitate passengers arriving on additional flights to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports on busy days.

Due to low demand, no shuttles will run on December 25 to and from Paphos airport, or to and from Larnaca airport between 11am and 13.30 am, as well as 10pm and midnight.

The last shuttle on New Year’s Eve will leave Nicosia at 10pm and Larnaca airport for Nicosia at 10.45pm. They will resume at 5am on January 1 from Nicosia and 5.45am from Larnaca airport.

More information is available on the Kapnos Airport Shuttle website.