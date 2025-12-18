The “selective” leaking of documents concerning the central prison serves “personal and/or other political purposes” and undermines a fair trial, the law firm representing former deputy prison director Athena Demetriou said on Thursday.

The firm of Sotiris Argyrou said in a statement that “the selective leaking, public incrimination before the trial and the circumvention of procedural guarantees constitute a direct violation of the presumption of innocence, a fair trial and the constitutionally guaranteed rights of our client.”

It deplored such practices, which “affect not only the rights of our client, but also the rule of law in general, and directly undermine the judicial process”.