For many, the mid-August holidays are best spent in rural villages where traditional life thrives. One of mountainous Limassol’s most quaint villages is Vouni, beautifully restored with colourful old doors, cobbled stone streets, green plants and cutesy places to eat, drink and observe the Cypriot way of living. Bouncing back from the Limassol wildfires this summer, Vouni is ready to celebrate summer, local customs and artists.

Expecting to welcome visitors this week who are enjoying the August long weekend in Cyprus, the village has put together a fun series of cultural activities and events that will last until Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, Cypriot character shines as traditional bingo games and live music are organised, with free entry.

On Friday, after the bingo game announces its winners, a concert will follow with Athina Ioannou on vocals, Renos Pourgourides on vocals and guitar and Theodoulos Paraskevaides on bouzouki. The same bingo-and-music combination will also happen on Saturday, this time featuring rembetiko music.

Finally, on Sunday the events conclude with a music performance titled Under the Moonlight, a concert dedicated to timeless Greek music. Performing in the village, serenading visitors will be vocalists Elena Solea and Adonis Michaelides, pianist Constantinos Zorbas and bouzouki player Giorgos Spyrou.

Vouni August Events

Bingo games and live music performances. August 14-17. Vouni village, Limassol district. 8pm