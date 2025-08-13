The education ministry envisions an experiential and creative school in which students actively participate and grow into members of society with morals and dignity, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Wednesday.

In a post on X ahead of the new school year in September, Michaelidou said the government was pressing ahead with a people-focused approach to ensure every child receives full support.

Nursery, primary, and special schools are among the ministry’s main priorities, with several new education policies being implemented.

Michaelidou outlined some of the changes, such as extending free preschool education to children aged four and five months, and enriching curricula for all classes through digital innovation and the development of critical and creative thinking skills.

Furthermore, there would be 60 more optional all-day schools with upgraded content and links to the main core curriculum, enhanced Greek language lessons for students from immigrant backgrounds and expanded social integration programmes in nursery and primary schools.

Other measures include wider participation in enhanced Greek and mathematics lessons, a pilot project introducing a second nursery school teacher to focus on prevention and early diagnosis, a revised and expanded guide for the transition from nursery to primary school, better access to counselling, and the introduction of financial literacy lessons.

“Our strategic planning is clear: to build an inclusive, innovative and people-oriented educational system where teachers, with dedication and professionalism, inspire students in a safe environment of creativity and learning,” Michaelidou said.

The minister said this was “a new start” and that “collectively the state, teachers, children and parents – in a spirit of cooperation, love and vision – will continue to build a school that teaches and forms conscientious members of society with values, responsibility and respect.”