A coordinated effort is under way to revive Larnaca’s oldest public garden, located between the central post office and the tourist information office, after years of decline.

The municipality of Larnaca and the Larnaca tourism board (Etap), in coordination with the deputy ministry of tourism, have launched a joint initiative to tackle long-standing problems at the site.

The garden, which dates back to the British colonial era, has suffered from prolonged neglect, with its historic fountain out of operation for many years and persistent littering and antisocial behaviour despite repeated appeals to police.

As an immediate step, the municipality cleared rubbish and removed worn elements of the urban furniture, while adding the site to its regular cleaning programme.

In parallel, a landscape architecture and design study is being prepared to deliver a comprehensive redesign aimed at improving the garden’s aesthetics, functionality and environmental value.

Central to the plan is the reintroduction of water: the derelict fountain will be replaced by a new overflow-type feature designed to sit harmoniously within the landscape and enhance the area’s appeal.

Officials describe the project as a collective intervention to reserve decades of degradation at a key point in the city and to restore the utility and dignity of one of Larnaca’s few remaining historic green lungs.