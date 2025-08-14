Limassol police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a series of offences, including robbery, a shop break-in, and the theft of vehicles and other property committed in August and November 2023.

According to investigators, the robbery took place on 24 August 2023 at around 5am, when two suspects unlawfully entered the apartment of a 53-year-old man in Limassol.

The intruders assaulted the resident before stealing cash, a watch, his car keys and his vehicle, which had been parked in the building’s parking area.

The stolen car was found later that afternoon.

The shop burglary occurred on 23 November 2023 at around 4.30am, at a motorcycle store in Limassol.

The perpetrators rammed the storefront glass with a car that had been stolen earlier that night from another area of the city, and made off with three motorcycles.

One of the bikes was left at the scene, while the other two were recovered by police in the following days. The stolen getaway car was also found on the day of the burglary.

Following an investigation, evidence emerged linking the 21-year-old to the incidents.

Police obtained court warrants for his arrest, and he was taken into custody at around 4.45pm yesterday.