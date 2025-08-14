Three elderly people are being treated for severe heatstroke at Nicosia general hospital as extreme temperatures and a prolonged heatwave continue to affect the population, with vulnerable groups most at risk, state health services organisation (Okypy) spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said on Thursday.

The patients – a 72-year-old man and two women aged 73 and 90 – were brought in from their homes with serious heatstroke symptoms.

According to their doctors, their condition is “serious but stable, with signs of gradual improvement”, Charilaou said.

He added that the A&E departments of public hospitals are seeing an increased number of patients with heat-related ailments, including heat exhaustion, dehydration and sunburn.

Most of the cases involve elderly people, who, after receiving the necessary medical care, are discharged.

Charilaou urged the public to take precautions, avoid direct exposure to the sun, stay well hydrated, and contact their personal doctor immediately if they experience any symptoms of heatstroke.