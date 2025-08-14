Police are investigating a case of illegal drug importation and possession with intent to supply, the drug squad (Ykan) said on Thursday.

Two men, aged 59 and 32, have been arrested.

According to the police, on Sunday, August 10, a parcel arrived at a Larnaca post office from abroad, addressed to a recipient in the Paphos district.

Customs officers inspected the package and found four packets containing dry cannabis, with a total weight of 111 grammes.

The parcel was forwarded to a Paphos post office, where on Wednesday a 59-year-old man arrived to collect it on behalf of the named recipient.

As soon as he took possession of the package, police officers arrested him on the spot.

Following inquiries, officers located and arrested the 32-year-old man listed as the recipient. Both were arrested and remain in custody as investigations continue.