The Israeli military said it had targeted an energy infrastructure site that was used by the Iran-aligned Houthis south of the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Sunday, with Israeli media saying the Haziz power station had been hit.

The military said in a statement that the strikes were in response to repeated attacks by the Houthis against Israel, including launching missiles and drones towards its territory.

Israeli media reported earlier that the attack on the Haziz power station near the capital was carried out by the Israeli navy.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said that the power station was hit by an “aggression”, knocking some of its generators out of service. It did not indicate the source of the attack.

Teams were able to contain a resulting fire, Al Masirah reported, citing the deputy prime minister.

At least two explosions were heard earlier in Sanaa, residents said.

Israel has been bombing Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on Israel. The Yemeni group has been firing missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted, in what they describe as support for Palestinians during the war in Gaza.

The United States and the UK have also previously launched attacks against the Houthis in Yemen.

In May, the U.S. announced a surprise deal with the Houthis where it agreed to stop a bombing campaign against them in return for an end to the group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, though the Houthis said the deal did not include sparing Israel.