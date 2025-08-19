Euromoney, an international magazine focused on banking, finance and financial markets, has named the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) the best bank in Cyprus in its 2025 awards for excellence.

This marks the tenth consecutive year that Bank of Cyprus has received the title of Cyprus’ best bank from Euromoney.

According to an official announcement released on Tuesday, the award reflects the bank’s achievements during the evaluation period, which covered January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

Among the key milestones in 2024 was a shareholder distribution of €241 million, nearly double the distribution paid in 2023.

The bank also upgraded its distribution policy to include a target payout ratio of 50 to 70 per cent starting from 2025.

Another highlight was the successful listing of Bank of Cyprus shares on the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), enhancing both the visibility of the institution and the liquidity of its shares.

In addition, the bank introduced a series of innovative products and services during the year.

These included the digital housing loan, Fleksy, which is its buy now pay later solution, Joey which is a banking app for nine to seventeen year olds, as well as a business-to-consumer marketplace on the Jinius platform.

The bank also issued its inaugural €300 million green bond, designed to deliver significant financing for sustainable projects across Cyprus.

“It is an honour for Bank of Cyprus to be named Cyprus’ Best Bank by Euromoney for the 10th year,” said BoC CEO Panicos Nicolaou.

“This international recognition reflects our determination to drive digital innovation, providing our customers with new products and services and an enhanced experience, to lead the sustainable transition in Cyprus, and to deliver value to our shareholders,” he added.

“We remain fully focused on supporting our customers and the Cypriot economy while delivering attractive returns to our shareholders,” Nicolaou concluded.