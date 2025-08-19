Tuesday’s weather will be sunny across the island, with temperatures set to rise to a high of 36 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 35 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, and temperatures will drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to gradually rise again until Friday.