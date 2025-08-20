Cyprus’ tourism sector is performing strongly this season, according to Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe) director general Christos Angelides.

Speaking to business outlet Economy Today, Angelides said the steady rise in arrivals is creating the basis for long-term planning, with Cypriot hotels aiming to extend the summer season into November.

However, he argued that for the season to stretch, hotels must take the risk of staying open and local communities must also keep restaurants and shops operating to avoid the impression of “dead cities” despite good weather.

Extending the season would carry multiple benefits, he noted. The government would save on unemployment payments, revenues would rise, and tourism would become more attractive to younger people.

“They will be able to work 12 months instead of 7,” Angelides said, adding that this would help build stable careers in the sector.

Britain remains the largest source market, though its share has fallen from about half of arrivals to 30–33 per cent.

By contrast, Israel and Poland are gaining ground, with Polish arrivals rising to almost 90,000 in one year thanks to new air links.

Moreover, Germany is showing gradual growth, while Romania’s proximity makes it an emerging player.

Angelides also drew attention to Scandinavia, recalling that it was once the backbone of Cypriot tourism. Today, about 250,000 visitors arrive from the region each year, yet he sees “significant room for growth, especially in the winter or regional months. The Scandinavians travel a lot in the winter, as do the Germans, and that is where we should aim.”

External factors, meanwhile, remain decisive. Regional stability has so far supported demand, with Israel contributing strongly. Charter flights to Paphos, in particular, have helped fill gaps left by other markets.

Domestic tourism, too, is crucial. Angelides described Cypriots as demanding but valuable customers.

“They are open-handed and spend,” he said, pointing out that rising prices in Greece are prompting more locals to choose Cyprus for their holidays.

He further stated tourism should be treated as a national product. “It is not only hoteliers who shape tourism,” he said.

“It is a chain of services, from waiters to taxis. If we all upgrade the product together, tourists will come, because they will find an enjoyable destination”, Angelides concluded.