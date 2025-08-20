Parents preparing their children for the new school year are being urged to plan ahead, shop around and compare prices, after a survey by the Cyprus Consumers Association revealed striking differences in the cost of school supplies across the island.

The survey, conducted both online and in-store at 10 outlets nationwide, showed school bag prices starting as low as €4.99 and reaching as high as €209.95, depending on size, design and brand. Pencil cases ranged from €0.71 to €44.95, while notebooks cost between €0.32 and €12.99.

Even basic items such as pencils, pens and markers ranged from €0.19 up to €14.99.

In comparison with 2024, cheaper pencil cases and notebooks saw price drops of 10 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

However, entry-level school bags, markers, pens and folders recorded sharp increases, rising by 25 per cent, 46 per cent and 27 per cent. On the higher end, the price of pencil cases and folders fell slightly, while the cost of premium notebooks climbed by 30 per cent.

The association also noted that some retailers offer lower prices online than in physical shops, underscoring the importance of price comparison.

Parents were further advised to involve children in preparing shopping lists to distinguish between essential items and unnecessary purchases and to prioritise quality and safety, such as avoiding products resembling food or carrying food scents.

“The back-to-school period is an opportunity to teach our children how to navigate the market and avoid unnecessary consumption,” the association said, while reminding consumers to check each retailer’s return policy before making purchases.