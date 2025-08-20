More than half of the 81,000 vehicles recalled for faulty Takata airbags have been fitted with new ones, while 33,000 are still pending, the road transport department (TOM) said on Wednesday.

TOM explained that the figures were last week’s due to the summer holidays.

Among the 33,000 still pending, 5,000 vehicles have been immobilised and 2,000 others have been withdrawn, which makes the number of cars awaiting replacement airbags by the October deadline smaller, the department added.

Meanwhile, 15,000 more cars have been recalled for the same problem and the deadline for fixing them is eight months from the day the owners were notified.

According to TOM, procedures are in place for those cars as well, however priority is given to those immobilised and those on the initial list for which the deadline is closing in.

TOM said it was regularly updated by the companies regarding the rate of recall implementation.

According to Cyprus News Agency information, several companies have available slots and TOM is urging car owners to make an appointment.

Meanwhile, TOM officer Marios Hadjigeorgiou, speaking on CyBC radio, reiterated the call to owners of affected vehicles to make arrangements the soonest possible.

He reminded car owners that eight months after the recall notification is sent, the vehicles are automatically placed out of circulation.

For more information and to check if your vehicle is affected, visit the official government portal: https://www.gov.cy/mtcw/airbag-recalls/