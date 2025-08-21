Belarus is assessing how best to ramp up domestic production of missiles, including exploring how to equip its Polonez rocket launcher systems with nuclear warheads, a senior Belarusian security official said on Thursday.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, said this week it would deepen bilateral ties with Iran, and has also cooperated with China on weapons development. It does not possess its own nuclear weapons but hosts Russian tactical ones which remain under Moscow’s control.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has led Belarus since 1994, told officials at a meeting on weapons manufacturing on Thursday that Minsk needs to modernise and develop its missile production.

“The dynamics of military threats and the significant increase in military spending by our western neighbours force us to constantly pay close attention to the issue of the defence capabilities of Belarus, Russia, and our Union,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by state media.

Belarus borders Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – all NATO members – to the west and north, while in the south it borders Ukraine.

Alexander Volfovich, head of Belarus’ State Security Council, told reporters that Minsk was exploring how to arm its Polonez rocket artillery system with nuclear warheads.

“Today, it is a state-of-the art system,” Volfovich was quoted by the Belta state news agency as saying. “Questions are already being raised about equipping these missiles with nuclear warheads.”

The Polonez system, in service since 2016, was jointly developed with China, Volfovich said. The launcher now has a range of 300 km (185 miles), up from 200 km previously.

Volfovich said Belarus was also exploring how to integrate the technology of the Oreshnik, a Russian-made, intermediate-range hypersonic missile, to create a “joint missile”.

Belarus’ defence minister said last week that upcoming joint exercises between Minsk and Moscow would include drills involving the Oreshnik, which Russia has used against Ukraine.

“Issues related to increasing our power and our defence capabilities are very important,” Volfovich said.