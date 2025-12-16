The Turkish Foot and Mouth Research Institute on Tuesday confirmed four cases of foot-and-mouth disease in cows at a livestock unit in Lapithos in the north.

According to the north’s ‘agriculture minister’ Huseyin Cavus suspicions arose due to a sudden drop in milk production at the unit in question, following which laboratory tests were carried out and sent to the specialised research institute based in Ankara.

Cavus said that so far, four animals have tested positive and that the area has since been quarantined, with movement of the animals being forbidden, including slaughter animals, which can be sent to the abattoir only with veterinary permission.

He emphasised that the rapid vaccination of the animals was crucial to combat the disease from spreading further.

Therefore, approximately 13,000 animals, including cattle, sheep and goats will be vaccinated by 35 teams. The vaccinations are expected to protect the animals for six months and could help eliminate the disease withing three months.

Cavus reiterated that foot-and-mouth disease is no threat to human health, explaining that the virus can be destroyed within 15 seconds at 72 degrees and that all produced dairy products undergo said procedures.

In addition, authorities carry out a licensing system and veterinary controls on meat.

Desinfection measures are in place for livestock vehicles, trucks transporting animals, feed trucks, milk tankers and other equipment entering and exiting livestock farms in the areas of Morphou, Lefka, Mesaoria, Ayios Ambrosios, Ayios Epiktitos and Kyrenia.

After being disinfected, vehicles will receive a relevant certificate. Vehicles lacking this certification will be prohibited from transporting animals to slaughterhouses.

The four cases mark the second foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the north this week.

A first warning had been announced by the Cyprus Turkish veterinarians’ association due to a similar outbreak at a livestock farm in the Famagusta district village of Ayios Sergios on Monday.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a viral disease which can affect cattle, pigs, goats and sheep. Infected animals mostly recover but are likely to lose weight and be in a weak state, which leads to reduced milk and meat production.

Although highly contagious among animals, foot-and mouth disease is not harmful for humans.