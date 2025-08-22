Alpha Bank has completed a series of corporate workshops in Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion, Crete, with the participation of more than 100 individuals from nearly 70 companies.

The informative events, which will continue from September in other parts of Greece, offer an interactive experience where participants learn about the latest Transaction Banking tools, with a focus on Trade Finance and Treasury.

They also have the opportunity to discuss best business practices and other concerns with senior executives from the bank.

Each workshop had a specific theme. In Heraklion, Crete, the focus was on the benefits of using digital transaction banking services.

In Thessaloniki, participants were informed about opportunities for business growth in international markets through specialised Trade Finance and Treasury tools.

At the last major workshop in Athens, held in July, Alpha Bank presented its flagship Transaction Banking products, as well as specialised solutions to challenges arising from changes in financial markets.

A thorough analysis of trends in the Greek and global economy was also provided, with particular reference to the impact of US tariff policy.

Speakers at the events included Vangelis Patrinos, Chief of Wholesale Trade Lending and Transaction Banking, Panagiotis Kapopoulos, Chief Economist, Kiki Karagianni, Trading and Treasury Sales Director, Giorgos Markouizos, Transaction Banking Sales Manager, and Ioanna Apostolidi, Trading and Treasury Sales, International Markets Products, all from Alpha Bank.

“With great success the first cycle of corporate events organised by Alpha Bank’s Transaction Banking has been completed in Heraklion, Thessaloniki and Athens, with the active participation of key business executives,” said Alexandros Manatos, Transaction Banking Solutions Director at Alpha Bank.

“The events focused on specialised Trade Finance and Treasury tools, highlighting solutions such as Import LC Discounting and innovative energy risk hedging products Energy Swaps,” he added.

“Participants,” he continued, “had the opportunity to gain detailed insights into the latest developments and practical solutions offered by Alpha Bank, aiming to strengthen competitiveness and effectively manage business challenges.”

“Through this initiative, Alpha Bank confirms its leading position in Transaction Banking and its commitment to remaining constantly alongside Greek businesses,” he concluded.