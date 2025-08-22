Cool down with traditional Indian dish

Spiced Mango Salad

A simple but easy Mango Salad with bursting flavours and, best of all, it is ready in 20 minutes. This is a bright, refreshing summer dish. Cubes of sweet, juicy mango interlaced with crisp cubed peppers, spicy jalapeños or chillies, and fresh herbs. A tangy dressing brings it all together. This mango salad recipe is everything I want in a summer salad. You can make larger quantities of the dressing and refrigerate for a week.

And, you can generally use soy sauce in place of tamari. Tamari is often preferred for its richer, deeper flavour and gluten-free nature, making it a good substitute in gluten-free recipes. However, soy sauce can be used in most recipes that call for tamari, though it may be saltier and thinner. Taste, taste, taste before adding.

For mangos, the bottom line is that the texture should be firm and fruit should be ripe with little or no stringiness or fibres. Get mangos that are not completely ripe for the crunch. Even if it is not sweet enough, the dressing will compensate. Peel the mango and remove the skin with a vegetable peeler. Then, use a sharp knife to cut the flesh off the four sides of the pit. Cube the flesh.

3 medium or 2 large ripe mangos, peeled and cubed

1 medium cucumber, peeled and cubed

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and cubed small

1/2 red onion, very thinly sliced

1 jalapeño pepper or 1 chilli, chopped fine. Remove seeds and add according to your spice requirement.

1/2 cups fresh basil and mint leaves chopped fine

1/2 cup, toasted peanuts, reserve some for garnish

Dressing

5 tablespoons fresh lime juice or lemon juice

3 tablespoons avocado oil or olive oil

2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce

4 tablespoons honey or agave nectar

1/4 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

sea salt as required, check for salt as the soy sauce/tamari is also salty

In a large bowl, toss together the mango, cucumber, red pepper, onion and chilli.

Toast the peanuts in butter till lightly browned and aromatic.

Make the dressing: in a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.

Pour the dressing over the mango salad and toss. Add the herbs and peanuts and toss again. Season to taste, garnish with the reserved herbs and peanuts, and serve immediately or chilled.

Serene Tharian, arranges South Indian Dinner Clubs in Cyprus, through her cooking club, The Best Exotic Kerala Kitchen. She can be contacted on 99 222462 to book a South Indian meal with your friends. Instagram/Facebook: @thebestexotickeralakitchen