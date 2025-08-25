French police have detained a man on suspicion of murder following the discovery of four bodies in the River Seine on the outskirts of Paris earlier this month, the man’s lawyer said on Monday.

“My client is being questioned in relation to these four murders and is being held in custody. He has maintained his right to silence during his questioning, in front of the investigating magistrate,” lawyer Antoine Ory said.

For legal reasons, Ory said he could not name his client, who was arrested last week and put under investigation on suspicion of the murders on Sunday.

The four bodies were found close to one another in the Seine near Choisy-Le-Roi, which lies in the southeastern suburbs of the French capital, according to local newspaper reports.

Two of the victims were homeless. Another victim was a 48-year-old French man, while the fourth victim was a 21-year-old Algerian, who both lived nearby, the media reports said.

The case is being investigated by the prosecutor’s office for the Paris suburb of Creteil, which did not provide further comment on the matter when contacted.