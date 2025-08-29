Make your own Indian dinner

Butter Chicken Murgh Makhani

For the chicken

600g chicken leg or thigh, boneless

300g strained yoghurt

1 tablespoon ginger, finely chopped

1 crushed garlic clove

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

2 teaspoons garam masala

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

For the makhani butter sauce

50g unsalted butter

1 red hot pepper, grated

4 pods of green cardamom

1 cinnamon stick

4 cloves

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon concentrated tomato paste

500g tomato passata

1 tablespoon honey

25g unsalted butter

To serve

2 tablespoons cashews, coarsely chopped

50ml full fat cream

Fresh coriander leaves

For the chicken marinade: in a large bowl, mix the chicken fillets with all the marinade ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

To make the butter sauce (makhani), heat the butter in a saucepan. Add the grated pepper and spices: cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, garam masala and paprika. Sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and sauté for 1 more minute. Add the tomato passata and honey. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 3 minutes. Pass the sauce through a fine colander to remove the solids.

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking sheet with non-stick paper and spread the chicken pieces. Bake for about 25 minutes, until well cooked. Transfer the chicken to the pot with the strained butter sauce. Add an additional 25g butter, mix well and let it simmer for a few minutes, until thickened.

Serve the buttered chicken in deep plates or bowls, accompanied by aromatic rice. Garnish with coriander, roasted cashews and a tablespoon of heavy cream in each serving.

Aromatic Lemon Rice with Cashews (Peela Pulao)

300g basmati rice

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium white onion, thinly sliced

2 pods of green cardamom

1 cinnamon stick (2.5 cm)

2 cloves

1 large bay leaf

2 tablespoons cashews, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon curry

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Rinse the basmati well with cold water until it runs clean. Strain the rice and set aside.

Heat the oil in a medium pot with a heavy bottom. Sauté the onion slices over medium heat until golden brown. Then add the cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and bay leaf. Leave them for a few seconds until they come out with their aromas. Add the cashews, curry and turmeric, stirring for 1 minute.

If necessary, add 1 extra tablespoon of oil. Immediately add the rice, stirring for 1 minute, and saute.

Add 600ml of boiling water and salt. Boil without a lid for about 12 minutes, until almost all the water is absorbed. Turn off the heat and cover with a clean kitchen towel.

After the rice is ready, pour over the lemon juice and zest and stir gently with a fork to make it fluffy. Garnish with slices of fresh lemon.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/