Russia said on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron had spoken in a manner unbecoming of a head of state when he called Russian President Vladimir Putin “an ogre at our gates”.

Macron, who made the comment in an interview last week, has been the target of frequent Russian criticism because of his support for Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow that Macron was constantly making strange statements that sometimes crossed the line of decency and turned into “low-grade insults”.

“This is unworthy of a head of state,” said Zakharova.