School supplies have been donated to Greek Cypriot and Maronite children who attend schools in the north, the Pancyprian volunteerism coordinating council said on Friday.

It said the supplies had been donated as part of its “All children with school supplies” campaign, and that they had been delivered to the children by a delegation from the council and a representative of the Hellenic Bank.

The supplies had been donated by employees of the Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus, as well as of other affiliated companies.

Council chairman Elias Demetriou expressed his thanks to the Eurobank group “for their active participation” in the move, and said he hopes the children have “a creative and fruitful school year, full of progress, health, and optimism”.

He added that the council “will continue to be by their side for whatever they need”.