Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that Hamas’ armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida had been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier in the day that Abu Ubaida had been targeted in a joint operation carried out by the military and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service in Gaza. The Israeli military said in a later statement that the strike was on Saturday.
There was no immediate comment from Hamas.
