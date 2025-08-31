The parents of 33-year-old Yiannis Lambitsis have appealed to President Nikos Christodoulides for immediate action to release the findings of the investigation into their son’s death at Nicosia general hospital.

In a public open letter, the couple said they have received no official response three months after Yiannis, who was a transplant recipient and a person with disabilities, died unexpectedly. They claimed that while the conclusions of the inquiry have been reached, their announcement has been blocked.

“No one has the right to delay the truth any longer,” the parents wrote.

They added that the prolonged silence has left them with a “painful sense of cover-up and an attempt at forgetting.”

The letter raised questions about the independence of the investigation. The parents asked whether it was truly impartial, or merely an internal review lacking safeguards against bias. They also questioned whether a doctor working at the same hospital could fairly assign responsibility for potential medical errors to colleagues, and whether a culture of impunity exists among medical staff.

They highlighted specific concerns about Yiannis’ treatment, noting that he had to visit the hospital’s emergency services four times with high fever and severe discomfort before he was admitted. The parents emphasised that they are not seeking favour but justice, calling for “documented answers, here and now.”

The family appealed to the president personally, urging him to understand their grief as a parent, and stating that the soul of their child “deserves justice.”

No response from the presidential office or the hospital has been reported at this time.