Liverpool’s deal to sign Sweden striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a long-term contract for a British record fee of around 130 million pounds ($175 million) appears to be nearing completion ahead of the transfer deadline.

Isak arrived at Liverpool for his medical on Monday morning, hours after Sky Sports and The Athletic reported that Newcastle had given in to the striker’s wishes to leave.

Protracted negotiations over the deal have dominated the Premier League transfer window, with a Liverpool bid of 110 million pounds for the 25-year-old rejected earlier in August.

Newcastle have meanwhile agreed a fee of 55 million pounds to sign Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, British media reported. The 28-year-old DR Congo forward had been Newcastle’s top target since it became clear Isak wanted to join Liverpool.

Isak scored 23 league goals last season to guide Newcastle back to the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish while he also netted in the League Cup final against Liverpool to give them their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

He did not join Newcastle on their pre-season tour and was forced to train separately in a tense standoff with the club, which manager Eddie Howe grimly described as a “lose-lose” situation.

Isak, however, accused Newcastle of breaking promises and misleading supporters in a statement that confirmed he wanted to leave the north-east club, saying that change was in the “best interests of everyone.”

Wissa has scored 45 goals in 137 Premier League appearances for Brentford since arriving from French club Lorient but has not featured this season as he held out for a move.

Last week he issued a statement via social media pleading with Brentford to allow him to join Newcastle.

Wissa, who had two years of his contract left at Brentford, was expected to have a medical at Newcastle later on Monday.

His arrival will be a boost to Howe whose side have had two 0-0 draws in their opening three games.

Liverpool have also agreed a deal of 35 million pounds ($47.28 million) to buy Crystal Palace and England centre back Marc Guehi, according to British media reports.

Sky Sports said 25-year-old Palace captain Guehi, who scored in their 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, was having a medical in London ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

Should both Guehi and Isak be confirmed, it would complete a remarkable double for Liverpool and take their close-season spending towards the 500 million pounds mark.