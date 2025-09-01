Turkish Cypriot electricity workers will begin an indefinite strike on Tuesday at 7am at the Teknecik power station in northern Kyrenia. The union, EL-SEN, has cited concerns that current electricity production practices pose a risk to both workers and the public.

The strike will continue until the reported safety and operational issues are addressed, according to a statement signed by EL-SEN president Ahmet Tugcu and published by Yeni Düzen. The union highlighted frequent technical failures and shortages at the power station. It said these problems are not simply technical but represent a “serious threat to workplace safety, public safety, and service quality.” EL-SEN claimed that warnings from staff about potential risks have largely been ignored by authorities.

The statement added that workers who report operational problems have faced disciplinary transfers rather than investigations into the causes of the issues. EL-SEN described this approach as a form of intimidation and as disregarding the public interest.

“The disregard of expert assessments by our staff will not only deepen existing problems but could also create severe risks that may lead to irreversible damage and loss of life,” the statement said.

“We will not yield to workplace harassment. We will defend our professional dignity and the quality of public service.”

The union urged public support, warning that the strike will continue indefinitely if its concerns are not addressed.