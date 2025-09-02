Police on Tuesday made an appeal for information to help trace a 24-year-old woman from Israel who has been reported missing in Larnaca.

The woman has been named as Tzadok Edem. She is described as being around 1.65 metres tall, of normal build, with brown eyes and black hair with purple highlights.

Speaking to Cyprus Mail, police said: “The 24-year-old is believed to have arrived as a tourist. Her flight was on August 29. In the first investigations, there does not appear to be a specific reason for her presence in Cyprus, such as work or studies.

“On August 31 she contacted a relative and since then she has disappeared. We have already informed the authorities of Israel and there is cooperation. For the time being, investigations are continuing,” they added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Larnaca CID on 24 804060, the nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Line on 1460.