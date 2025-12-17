Police in Larnaca are investigating a suspected case of arson after a vehicle caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in the village of Alethriko.

According to police, the vehicle, owned by a 67-year-old man, was parked inside a fenced area when the fire broke out.

Residents in the area managed to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade’s arrival.

Firefighters examined the scene to determine what catalysed the blaze.

Police said that initial indications point to deliberate intent.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.