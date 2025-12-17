Themis Portfolio Management consistently reaffirms its strategic commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by implementing targeted initiatives with measurable social impact, and significantly strengthening the local communities in which it operates.

Recognition for volunteering

As part of the official press conference for the launch of the 32nd Volunteer Week, Themis Portfolio Management was honoured by the Pancyprian Coordinating Council for Volunteerism for its long-term and consistent support of the Council’s activities. The honour reflects the company’s consistent contribution to promoting volunteering and shaping a culture of social contribution and active participation.

Supporting education, infrastructure rehabilitation

At the same time, the company received an honorary recognition from the Sounio-Zanatzias Elementary School for its contribution to the restoration of the damage caused by the recent fires. Responding immediately to the needs of the school community, Themis Portfolio Management undertook and completed the replacement of the damaged sunshades, ensuring the functionality and safe use of the outdoor spaces by the students.

Targeted social actions with HR participation

As part of the company’s comprehensive corporate social responsibility programme, the CSR team organised visits to the Paphos Children’s Home, the Mana Kindergarten, and the Astromeritis Elderly Home. The actions included offering gifts and support to children and the elderly, with the active and meaningful participation of the company’s staff, who responded with particular sensitivity and responsibility.

Social responsibility as strategic priority

The initiatives and institutional distinctions of Themis Portfolio Management confirm that social responsibility is an integral part of its corporate identity. Through collaborations with institutional bodies and targeted, long-term actions, the company continues to invest in sustainable development, volunteering and supporting social cohesion.

Themis Portfolio Management remains committed to creating long-term value for society by integrating responsible practices into every aspect of its business operations.