An 85-year-old man from Kato Pyrgos was found dead after his car fell into a ravine, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Police said the man, identified as Spyros Zambas, left his home in Kato Pyrgos at around 7am on Tuesday. He did not make contact with his family afterwards, and concerned relatives reported him missing to the police at around 4.45pm.

At around 8.15 on Tuesday evening, Zambas and his vehicle were discovered in a ravine about 200 metres from a rural dirt road in the area.

He was taken by ambulance to the Kato Pyrgos health centre, where a doctor confirmed his death.

Preliminary information suggests that Zambas was driving along the rural road when, under conditions still under investigation, his car went off the road and fell into the ravine.