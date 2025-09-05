Cyprus woke up Friday, to low clouds and patches of mist, with conditions expected to clear gradually into mainly fine weather. The Meteorological Service said that isolated showers may develop later in the day over the mountains and inland areas.

Winds will blow from the southwest to northwest, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, strengthening locally to 4 to 5 Beaufort along the coasts in the afternoon. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures are forecast to reach 37C inland, around 30C on the west coast, 32C on the remaining coasts, and 27C in the higher mountains.

Tonight skies will stay mostly clear, though more low cloud is expected in the west and north. Mist or fog is likely to form locally by the early morning hours. Winds will shift to mainly northwest to northeast, and southeast along the northern coast, light to locally moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. Minimum temperatures will fall to 20C inland, 22C on the coasts, and 19C in the mountains.

Over the weekend, weather conditions will stay mostly fine, with some passing clouds. On both Saturday and Sunday, clouds building up over the mountains during the afternoon could bring isolated showers.

By Monday, the forecast points to more unsettled conditions. Local showers and isolated storms are expected from midday onwards, mainly over the mountains, inland areas, and the east.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Saturday and remain steady until Monday, moving close to seasonal averages for early September.

Analysis of the data suggests Cyprus is entering a more typical late summer pattern. Heat remains high inland, but cloud build-up over the mountains signals a gradual shift towards autumn conditions. The brief risk of showers and storms reflects the seasonal transition, though prolonged rain is not yet expected.