Hailed as the event of the year in Cyprus, an extraordinary ballet performance is said to mark a historic moment for the cultural world. Renowned global ballet performers are coming to deliver a mesmerising rendition of Zorba the Greek at Paphos Medieval Castle this September, with captivating dances, powerful storytelling and legendary Greek music.

The two-night celebration, on September 26 and 27, will bring together stars of the international art scene. The Slovene National Theatre Maribor will lead the production, featuring the principal dancer of the Bolshoi Theatre Igor Tsvirko and special guest Alkisti Protopsalti. The ballet will also highlight local talent as the Cyprus Symphonic Orchestra and the Diastasis Vocal Ensemble will join in, all under the musical direction of Loukas Karytinos, one of Greece’s most distinguished and celebrated conductors.

“150 artists create a story of freedom and passion,” say organisers, “Zorba the Greek is more than a performance. It’s a celebration of life, a story of freedom, passion and the Greek spirit.”

The performance is based on Nikos Kazantzakis’ classic novel and set to the iconic music of Mikis Theodorakis. The ballet also coincides with the Greek composer’s 100th anniversary, with dozens of festivals, tributes and events honouring his legacy. The renowned melodies and dances of Zorba the Greek have already charmed audiences worldwide, and September brings the experience closer to home.

“For the first time in this millennium, the world-famous ballet Zorba the Greek comes to life in Cyprus in a spectacular open-air production at the legendary Paphos Castle. This is not just a performance — it’s a landmark moment in cultural history!”

What’s more, the organisers are ensuring easy, safe and comfortable transfer for audiences across Cyprus, with special buses arranged from Larnaca, Nicosia and Limassol directly to Paphos Castle, with return routes after the show. This way, guests who do not have a car or prefer not to drive can still enjoy this unique experience. Full details on routes, times, and prices can be found at https://celebritygala.eu/zorbathegreek/ru#transfers.

Presented under the patronage of the ministry of culture and with the support of Paphos Municipality, the event is produced by Celebrity Gala in collaboration with Papadopoulos & Schinis Productions Ltd.

Zorba the Greek

Ballet performance by Slovene National Theatre Maribor, featuring Alkistis Protopsalti Symphonic Orchestra and a full choir. September 26-27. Medieval Castle, Paphos. Tickets from €50. www.soldoutticketbox.com