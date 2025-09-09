Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Tuesday that it has proceeded with a further repurchase of its own shares in line with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The company explained that the move was carried out under the authorisation granted by its annual general meeting of June 24, 2025, and in accordance with the Companies Law, Cap. 113, Article 57A.

The repurchase took place on September 8, 2025, during which Demetra, through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), acquired a total of 3,000 of its own shares.

The transactions were executed at a price of 1.69 cents per share, bringing the overall consideration for the day to the same value across all three trades.

According to the disclosure, the purchases included 310 shares at 1.69 cents, a further 1,388 shares at 1.69 cents, and 1,302 shares at the same price.

Today’s repurchase comes as part of Demetra Holdings Plc’s broader buyback initiative.

On September 8, the company acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of €1.698 per share, following previous purchases of 5,500 shares on September 2, 3,000 shares on September 3, and 9,000 shares on September 4.