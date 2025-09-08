Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced the repurchase of 6,000 of its own shares, through a series of transactions executed on September 5, continuing its programme of share buybacks.

The company said that the transaction was carried out through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) in line with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

It added that the move was made under the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2025, and in accordance with the Companies Law, Chapter 113, Article 57A.

The company disclosed that during the trading session of September 5, 2025, a total of 6,000 shares were repurchased at an average price of €1.698 per share.

Transactions included several tranches such as purchases of 551 shares, 1,285 shares, 200 shares, 263 shares, 564 shares, 137 shares, 269 shares, 2,700 shares, and 31 shares.

According to the relevant document, the prices paid per share ranged between €1.695 and €1.70.

Demetra Holdings Plc stated that the transactions were executed exclusively by CISCO on its behalf.

This repurchase marks the continuation of a streak of buybacks that began earlier in the month.

On September 2, 2025, the company launched its buyback programme with the first share repurchases.

This was followed by further acquisitions, including 5,500 shares on September 3, 3,000 shares on September 4, and another 9,000 shares on September 5.

The strategy underscores Demetra’s ongoing commitment to its buyback programme, which is seen as a measure to strengthen shareholder value.