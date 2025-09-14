Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis this week met with Athina Spakouri, Head of the Greek National Tourism Organisation’s office in Cyprus.

The meeting allowed the two officials to discuss opportunities and possibilities for further strengthening the relations and cooperation between the two organisations.

According to an announcement by the Deputy Ministry, a number of tourism-related issues were discussed, including the connection between the tourism stakeholders of the two countries and the handling of common challenges faced in the tourism sector.

The announcement added that an exchange of views and suggestions followed on how to present and promote more effectively the products offered by Cyprus and Greece.

It was also mentioned that both the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organisation in Cyprus confirmed their mutual positive attitude and willingness to continue and further expand their cooperation.

During the meeting, Koumis said that the goal of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism is to take advantage of every opportunity to further increase the presence of the Greek tourism market in Cyprus.

He also expressed his support for the office of the Greek National Tourism Organisation in Cyprus so that it can achieve its goals.

The Cypriot minister added that the continuous upgrading of tourism services, combined with the growth of special forms of tourism, has once again created the conditions for an increase in travel between the citizens of the two countries.

Koumis concluded by saying that other common elements defining the two countries, such as their historical ties, shared language, strong trade relations and cultural links, should also be considered.