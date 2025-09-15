The Municipality of South Nicosia-Idalion inaugurates its first Cultural Days festival by welcoming internationally acclaimed Cypriot soprano Katerina Vassiliadou, accompanied by renowned pianist Vassilis Socratous, for a special recital this month.

The evening ‘Journey into Humanity and the World’, in common with all of the Cultural Days festival, is dedicated to art, history and tradition. The upcoming recital on September 26 also celebrates World Tourism Day, the following day,r and aims to highlight the role of culture as a means of sustainable development.

Held at the municipality’s amphitheatre, the recital will be a musical experience bridging cultures, eras and human experiences. The evening’s programme traces the cycle of human existence through four sections, inspired by archetypal emotions and universal narratives – Birth & Roots; Wandering, Love & Creation; Loss & Oblivion; and Return, Memory & Rebirth.

The Cypriot soprano, distinguished for her profound and expressive interpretations, and with appearances at major European and international festivals, joins expressive pianist Vassilis Socratous in a musical journey weaving together arias, art songs and contemporary works by Verdi, Strauss, Donizetti, Mahler, Massenet, Piazzolla, Theodorakis, Hadjidakis and others.

Journey into Humanity and the World

Classical song recital by soprano Katerina Vassiliadou and pianist Vassilis Socratous. September 26. Amphitheatre of the Municipality of South Nicosia–Idalion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-444879, 22-444888