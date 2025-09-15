The hourly labour costs in Cyprus rose by 4.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to provisional data released by the Statistical Service on Monday.

The two components of labour costs, wages and salaries per hour worked and non-wage costs per hour worked, increased by 4.2 per cent and 4.1 per cent respectively, compared to the same quarter of 2024.

Moreover, the hourly labour cost, adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, recorded a 1 per cent rise compared to the previous quarter.

The same increase of 1 per cent was observed in both wages and salaries and non-wage costs on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The Labour Cost Index reflects changes in the hourly costs borne by enterprises for employing labour and covers all economic activities, excluding agriculture, forestry, fishing and households as employers, and extraterritorial organisations and bodies.