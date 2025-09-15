The number of job vacancies in Cyprus rose by 16.5 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, with an increase of 18.7 per cent compared to the first quarter of the year.

According to the Statistical Service (Cystat), job vacancies in the second quarter of 2025 reached 16,053.

This marks an increase of 2,275 positions compared to the same quarter of 2024, when vacancies stood at 13,778.

Moreover, compared to the first quarter of 2025, there was an increase of 2,529 positions.

The job vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2025 was 3.3 per cent, compared to 2.9 per cent in the previous quarter and 3 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The highest vacancy rates in the second quarter of 2025 were recorded in accommodation and food service activities at 6.6 per cent, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation at 4.7 per cent, and administrative and support service activities at 4 per cent.

In terms of economic activities, significant year-on-year increases were observed in public administration and defence, where vacancies rose by 489.5 per cent, real estate activities with a rise of 408.3 per cent, and arts, entertainment and recreation with an increase of 60.8 per cent.

Administrative and support service activities grew by 37.6 per cent, while information and communication recorded a 23.7 per cent rise.

By contrast, declines were noted in human health and social work activities at 16.1 per cent, education at 8.3 per cent, and financial and insurance activities at 7.8 per cent.