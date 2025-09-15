A host for the conservative Fox & Friends talk show has apologised for stating that homeless mentally ill people should be given lethal injections, saying his remark had been “extremely callous.”

The comment by Brian Kilmeade triggered widespread criticism.

During a segment about the murder of a Ukrainian woman in North Carolina, Kilmeade’s co-host Lawrence Jones said mentally ill homeless people should accept treatment programs or be jailed. Kilmeade added: “Or, involuntary lethal injection – or something. Just kill them.”

A 34-year-old man with a long criminal record has been charged with the woman’s murder. His mother told local television that she previously had him involuntarily committed and that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.