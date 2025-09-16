Cyprus’ wholesale trade sector saw its turnover value rise by 4.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the state statistical service.

The Turnover Value Index for Sales and Repair of Motor Vehicles increased by 2.5 per cent in the same quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024, the data showed.

The statistical service highlighted that the figures reflect annual changes in turnover value across key divisions of the economy.

For the wholesale trade division, which covers a wide range of products sold to businesses rather than directly to consumers, the 4.9 per cent growth indicates continued resilience in trade activity.

In the motor vehicles category, the 2.5 per cent increase in turnover value points to steady demand for vehicle sales and related repair services.

These figures are based on turnover value indices, which measure the total value of sales within each division without adjusting for price changes.

The second-quarter results follow earlier reports indicating moderate growth in Cyprus’ broader trade and retail sectors during 2025.

The statistical service mentioned that such indices are useful for monitoring economic performance and trends across different sectors.

The data covers all businesses operating in the wholesale trade and motor vehicle sectors registered with Cyprus authorities.

Analysts said the growth in turnover value reflects both recovering domestic demand and continued activity in the import-export sector for wholesale goods.