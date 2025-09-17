Demetra Holdings Plc on Wednesday announced a new share buyback, carried out on September 16, 2025, as part of its ongoing programme authorised by shareholders earlier this year.

The company said it proceeded, through CISCO (The Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd), with the purchase of 3,531 own shares at a price of 1.69 cents per share.

Demetra Holdings confirmed that the buyback was executed pursuant to the relevant authorisation of the Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025, and in accordance with the Companies Law, Cap.113, Article 57A.

The company stated that the buyback took place during its meeting on September 16, 2025.

It should be noted that this latest transaction follows a previous share buyback executed on September 12, 2025, also through CISCO, involving the purchase of 3,000 own shares at a price of 1.68 cents per share.

This latest move comes on the heels of several earlier buybacks this month, including 6,000 shares repurchased on September 11, 2,351 shares bought back on September 10, and 3,000 shares acquired on September 9 at 1.69 cents each.

Together, these transactions highlight Demetra Holdings’ consistent commitment to actively repurchasing its shares throughout September.