The health ministry on Wednesday, as part of an EU-wide campaign promoting the responsible use of non-prescription medicines, emphasised the importance of the correct use of non-prescription medication, urging patients to “use medication wisely.”

“These [non-prescription] medicines are intended for mild health conditions, such as pain, fever or colds. However, no medicine is without risks,” the health ministry said.

It added that the incorrect or irresponsible use of over-the-counter medications not only lead to unpleasant side effects but possibly even addiction.

“That is why it is important – as with any medicine – to read the package leaflet carefully and follow the instructions,” the ministry said, stressing that the campaign was aimed at anyone who occasionally uses non-prescription medications including painkillers, nasal sprays or cough syrup.

Although Cyprus decided to participate in the European medicines agency campaign as a member state, the local pharmaceutical association signalled the all-clear, stating that Cyprus is not currently facing specific issues regarding the misuse of over-the-counter medication.

“As the first medical experts that patients turn to [for non-prescription medication], we clearly want to raise awareness, however currently we do not face particular issues in that direction,” the association told the Cyprus Mail.