K+G Complex Public Company Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has approved its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a profit for the period of €1.415 million, compared with €890,000 in the same period a year earlier.

Administrative expenses rose to €106,000 from €70,000 in the first half of 2024, while other income dropped sharply to €10,000 from €98,000.

The company posted an operating loss of €96,000, compared with an operating profit of €28,000 last year.

Its share of profit from investments in associate companies climbed to €1.497m, up from €862,000 in the first half of 2024.

Profit before tax came to €1.401m, while tax income of €14,000 brought total net profit to €1.415m.

Total comprehensive income, which includes the share of movement of reserves of associate companies, reached €1.418m, compared with €899,000 in the same period of 2024.

Basic and fully distributed earnings per share stood at 1.10 cents, up from 0.69 cents last year.

The company’s total assets rose to €115.26m as of June 30, 2025, from €113.88m at the end of December 2024.

Non-current assets, comprising mainly investments in associate companies, increased to €114.14m, compared with €112.64m at year-end.

Current assets stood at €1.11m, slightly down from €1.23m at the end of December 2024, with cash and cash equivalents declining to €755,000 from €885,000.

Equity attributable to shareholders increased to €114.07m, compared with €113.42m at the end of December 2024, reflecting higher retained earnings of €103.23m.

Current liabilities increased to €1.19m, mainly due to €772,000 in dividends payable, compared with €462,000 in current liabilities at the end of last year.

Total equity and liabilities stood at €115.26m at the end of the reporting period.