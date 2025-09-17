Pafos FC will face Greek side Olympiacos in their historic Champions League debut tonight in Piraeus, with kick-of at 7.45pm.
The match will be broadcast by Cytavision.
The Cyprus champions entered the competition in the second qualifying round and reach the League Phase of the competition after winning three ties.
Having already achieved the first major goal of the year, the Paphos team will try to enjoy the journey, claiming as many points as possible and the best possible placement in the standings.
Pafos’ journey begins tonight and ends on January 28th.
Schedule:
September 17
19:45 Olympiacos Piraeus – Pafos FC
September 30
22:00 Pafos FC – Bayern Munich
October 21
19:45 Kairat Almaty – Paphos FC
November 4
19:45 Paphos FC- Villarreal
November 26
19:45 Paphos FC- Monaco
December 10
22:00 Juventus – Pafos FC
January 21, 2026
22:00 Chelsea – Paphos FC
January 28, 2026
22:00 Paphos FC – Slavia Prague
