Pafos FC will face Greek side Olympiacos in their historic Champions League debut tonight in Piraeus, with kick-of at 7.45pm.

The match will be broadcast by Cytavision.

The Cyprus champions entered the competition in the second qualifying round and reach the League Phase of the competition after winning three ties.

Having already achieved the first major goal of the year, the Paphos team will try to enjoy the journey, claiming as many points as possible and the best possible placement in the standings.

Pafos’ journey begins tonight and ends on January 28th.

Schedule:

September 17

19:45 Olympiacos Piraeus – Pafos FC

September 30

22:00 Pafos FC – Bayern Munich

October 21

19:45 Kairat Almaty – Paphos FC

November 4

19:45 Paphos FC- Villarreal

November 26

19:45 Paphos FC- Monaco

December 10

22:00 Juventus – Pafos FC

January 21, 2026

22:00 Chelsea – Paphos FC

January 28, 2026

22:00 Paphos FC – Slavia Prague