Precautionary disinfection measures have been introduced at the Pergamos and Strovilia crossing points to reduce the risk of a potential outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease after cases were reported in the north early this week, the British bases said on Friday.

“We are taking swift and responsible action. By working closely with the Republic of Cyprus veterinary services, we are doing everything possible to support our partners and keep everyone safe while maintaining smooth operations at crossing points,” said the bases head of customs and immigration, Mark Hartley.

The measures include the creation of disinfection facilities, as well as a ban on the crossing of animal products and were implemented at the request of the Cyprus veterinary services in a precautionary attempt to protect both animals and the public.

The Cyprus Turkish veterinarians’ association on Monday said that a first outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease was detected at a farm in the Famagusta district village of Ayios Sergios .

Assuring that “all necessary measures will be taken and implemented”, the association said that the animals would be quarantined and vaccinated, while the farm and other facilities would be disinfected and movement of the animals would be restricted.

On Tuesday, Ankara’s Foot and Mouth Research Institute confirmed further cases in with four animals testing positive for the disease at a livestock unit in Lapithos in the north.

The north’s ‘agriculture minister’ Huseyin Cavus said that the area has since been quarantined, with movement of the animals being forbidden.

He announced that approximately 13,000 animals including cattle, sheep and goats would be vaccinated in to protect the animals and prevent the further spreading of the disease.

So far, no outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in the bases or in the south.

The foot-and-mouth disease is a viral disease which can affect cattle, pigs, goats and sheep. Infected animals mostly recover but are likely to lose weight and be in a weak state, which leads to reduced milk and meat production.

Although highly contagious among animals, foot-and mouth disease is not harmful for humans.