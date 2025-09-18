We are delighted to invite you to the informational Open Day of the BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0, during which the objectives, thematic areas and the hackathon process will be presented.

The Open Day will take place remotely via teleconferencing tools on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 5.30pm.

Anyone interested in participating in the Innovation Marathon, as well as those who have ideas, solutions or wish to support the process as mentors, data providers, or communication sponsors, can take part in the BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0 Open Day.

Fintech is everywhere! The use of financial technology spans every sector of society and the economy. From social innovation and the creation of solutions that improve everyday life, to sustainability and green practices, and even Smart Cities that leverage data and technology for a better quality of life — Fintech is a catalyst for change and growth at every level.

The goal of the BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0 is the creation of innovative solutions in the field of Fintech, up to the stage of a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), with the prospect of further development into fully functional applications.

The BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0 is addressed to developers, startups, professionals, students and anyone interested in participating and actively contributing to the development of applications that promote innovative youth entrepreneurship and the growth of services and solutions in the Fintech sector.

The Agenda

5.30-5.35pm Kick Off & Greetings

5.35–5.50pm BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0: Fintech Everywhere

Fintech for All: Innovation with Social and Environmental Impact, Lia Ioannou, Head IT Performance & Relationship Mgt

Lia Ioannou, Head IT Performance & Relationship Mgt Best Fintech Practices in the Public Sector and Smart Cities, George Karamanolis, Co-Founder, CTO/CIO, Crowdpolicy

5.50–6.05pm APIS & Fintech

Bank of Cyprus, Antonia Mavrohanna, Product Manager Digital

Jinius, Angelos Constantinides, Technical Lead

Municipality of Nicosia, Charalambos Papadopoulos, IT Officer, Smart City Department

IBM, George Cassar, Customer Success and Technical Sales Manager IBM Technology — Greece & Cyprus

Microsoft, Helen Takoudis, Senior Account Executive, Enterprise Commercial

6.05–6.10pm Fintech Everywhere — The Process & The Goals, Depy Douros, Open Innovation & Operations Manager, Crowdpolicy

6.10–6.30pm Q & A

*The agenda will be updated with new additions up until the day of the event.

Those who wish to participate in the Open Day of the BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0 and to learn more about the Innovation Marathon and the next steps, can register at: https://bochackathon.com/openday.

The BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0 is being organised by Bank of Cyprus, with the technological and organisational support of the innovation company Crowdpolicy— https://bochackathon.com.

